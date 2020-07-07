Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

CYBR opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cyberark Software by 923.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,689,000 after buying an additional 903,674 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 38.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 319.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 25.0% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

