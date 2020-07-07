Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,489,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.