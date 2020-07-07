Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $199.49.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,244 shares of company stock worth $18,025,109. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 99.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 67.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.