Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $199.49.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,244 shares of company stock worth $18,025,109. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 99.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 67.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Popular Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Popular Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Cheesecake Factory Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Cheesecake Factory Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Capitol Federal Financial Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
Capitol Federal Financial Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
Cheniere Energy Partners Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub
Cheniere Energy Partners Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Cue Biopharma Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Cue Biopharma Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report