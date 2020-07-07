Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

