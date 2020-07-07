Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of -0.27. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

