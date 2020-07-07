Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,378,943.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

