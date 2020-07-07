E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETFC. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

