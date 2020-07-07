First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

