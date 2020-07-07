First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
