Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

