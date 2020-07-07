J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

JBHT stock opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $105,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

