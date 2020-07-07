BidaskClub Downgrades MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Strong Sell

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.52.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $472,343 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

