MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of MOFG opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

