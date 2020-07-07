Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 64,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,130 shares of company stock worth $37,785,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

