51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JOBS. Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 51job has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.21.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.73 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 51job in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.