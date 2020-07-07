BidaskClub Downgrades Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) to Buy

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Hebron Technology stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Hebron Technology has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Get Hebron Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEBT. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hebron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hebron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hebron Technology by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hebron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hebron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.