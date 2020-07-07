BidaskClub Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Hold

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,912,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

