MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MannKind by 5,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.