Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

MTEM stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $617.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

