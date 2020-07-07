Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Hovde Group lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 861,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

