Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after buying an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 886,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,117,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 364,938 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.