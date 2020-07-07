Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KALU. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

KALU opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $71,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $233,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,254 shares of company stock worth $710,883. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

