Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MITK. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Securities raised Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

MITK stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $385.25 million, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 285,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

