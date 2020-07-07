Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60 and a beta of -0.13. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,339,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,803,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,080. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

