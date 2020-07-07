ValuEngine Downgrades AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Sell

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKFRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

