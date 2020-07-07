ValuEngine Downgrades AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Sell

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKFRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.