RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.