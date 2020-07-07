RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Pernix Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Pernix Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades NRG Energy to “Sell”
ValuEngine Upgrades NRG Energy to “Sell”
ValuEngine Downgrades Magnachip Semiconductor to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Magnachip Semiconductor to Strong Sell
Mannatech Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Mannatech Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Momo Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Momo Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report