Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXG opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Pernix Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc provides construction and power services in the United States and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and private sector commercial clients.

