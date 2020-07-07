ValuEngine Upgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to “Sell”

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

