ValuEngine Downgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Strong Sell

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $358.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.10. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $120.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

