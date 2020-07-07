Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

