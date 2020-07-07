Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of MOMO opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Momo has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Momo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,216 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Momo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after purchasing an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 594,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Momo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 157,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Momo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

