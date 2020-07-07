ValuEngine Lowers Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.08. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

