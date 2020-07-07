LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

