Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.23. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,262.07% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.