LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.