LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

LGIH stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LGI Homes by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

