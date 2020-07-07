JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. JBS S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 0.94.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter. JBS S A/S had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

