Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of INTEQ stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of Intelsat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $35,521.39. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

