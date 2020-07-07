Independence (NYSE:IHC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of IHC opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $445.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Independence by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Independence by 2,180.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independence by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

