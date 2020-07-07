Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,712 shares of company stock worth $16,344,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $8,758,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.