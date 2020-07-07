Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.16. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.97 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 131,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. Insiders purchased 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

