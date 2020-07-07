Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELGX. Stephens reduced their price target on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.73. Endologix has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Analysts predict that Endologix will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Endologix by 298.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 111,092 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Endologix during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

