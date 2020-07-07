Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

