CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

