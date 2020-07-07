ValuEngine Lowers ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Strong Sell

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

