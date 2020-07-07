Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

