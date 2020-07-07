Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Loews Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

