Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 116.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

