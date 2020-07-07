Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

