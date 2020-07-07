Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

FBIO opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

