BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

